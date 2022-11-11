Braves sign former Rays right-hander Anderson to 1-year deal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on Friday. Under terms of the deal announced by the Braves, The 32-year-old Anderson will earn $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Anderson has been slowed by injuries since putting together an impressive stretch with Tampa Bay. The reliever has a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings for his career.

He had right elbow surgery in October 2021 and did not pitch in the majors last season. He spent most of the year with Triple-A Durham.

Anderson made his major league debut with Miami in 2019, when he had a 3.92 ERA and one save in 45 games. He was traded to Tampa Bay during the 2019 season and posted a 2.11 ERA in 23 games with the Rays.

Anderson has a 7-6 record and eight saves in 93 career games, all in relief. In 2020, Anderson had six saves and a 0.55 ERA in 19 games with the Rays.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Anderson, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment.

The Braves continued to add depth to their bullpen. On Wednesday, Atlanta re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, its former first-round draft pick, from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash.

Allard, 25, was Atlanta’s top choice, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. He was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season while also spending time at Triple-A Round Rock.

