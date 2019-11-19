Martin will earn $7 million in each year of the deal. His signing comes on the same day the Braves introduced left-hander Will Smith, who signed a three-year, $40 million deal.
The 6-foot-8 Martin has a 4.51 ERA for his career in 144 games, all in relief, with Colorado, the Yankees, Texas and Atlanta.
