SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has selected Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker to the National League’s All-Star coaching staff.

Roberts will manage the NL for a second straight year at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9.

Roberts confirmed the 63-year-old Snitker’s selection before Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants. Roberts and the Braves’ fourth-year manager met in the 2018 NLDS. The Dodgers won the series 3-1.

Roberts announced no other selections to his All-Star staff.

“Just being a lifelong Brave, and just kind of doing what he did for the organization, to be able to partake in the festivities, I thought it was a very good choice for him to be on our staff,” Roberts said.

