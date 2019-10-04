Brian McCann is Atlanta’s starting catcher for the second straight game, this time for right-hander Mike Foltynewicz.
The Cardinals have their same starting eight position players behind ace right-hander Jack Flaherty. Second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong swapped spots in the batting order, with Wong hitting sixth and DeJong seventh.
