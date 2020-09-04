The Braves are 13-9 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .465, good for second in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with a .624 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.
The Nationals are 6-13 against teams from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .366.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Braves with 19 extra base hits and is batting .301.
Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 26 RBIs and is batting .354.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.