Toronto Blue Jays (55-83, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (84-54, first in the AL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-2, 3.93 ERA) Braves: Mike Soroka (10-3, 2.44 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Braves are 42-27 on their home turf. Atlanta ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .260 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .301.

The Blue Jays are 28-41 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .278.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 38 home runs and is slugging .580. Josh Donaldson is 7-for-39 with four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 60 RBIs and is batting .233. Cavan Biggio is 8-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .236 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .219 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (quad).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Derek Fisher: (undisclosed), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

