Atlanta Braves (90-55, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-69, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (16-4, 3.86 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-7, 4.27 ERA)

LINE: Braves -163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Mike Foltynewicz. Foltynewicz went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 30-32 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia’s lineup has 186 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 30 homers.

The Braves have gone 42-22 against division opponents. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with a mark of .383. The Braves won the last meeting 7-2. Mike Foltynewicz notched his sixth victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Aaron Nola registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 101 RBIs and is batting .252. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 38 home runs home runs and is slugging .517. Donaldson is 9-for-28 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 9-1, .248 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (toe), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (knee).

