He has a career batting average of .194 with a .662 OPS, 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 168 games. He began his major league career with the Houston Astros in 2017 and was sent to Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline in 2019.
Fisher is a right-handed thrower and left-handed hitter who has MLB experience at all three outfield positions. He has spent the majority of time in left field.
Fisher can become eligible for arbitration after this season, with 2 years, 61 days of service. He earned a prorated $214,667 of his $579,000 salary last season.
