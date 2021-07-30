The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.
Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36 2/3 innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.
Olson, 22, was 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Brewers’ Class A affiliate in Appleton. The 2008 13th-round draft pick has struck out 79 batters over 69 innings.
The Brewers head into a weekend series at Atlanta with a seven-game lead in their division.
