Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong left the game with tightness in his left calf. Wong, who has been on the injured list twice this season, went 3 for 4 and scored a run. ... Manager Craig Counsell said RHP Justin Topa is throwing bullpen sessions now but didn’t have a timeline for when the reliever could make his 2021 debut. Counsell said in late March that Topa would miss at least half the season due to a flexor strain in his right elbow.