Brewers-Cubs postponed because of inclement weather

CHICAGO — The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather.
The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day. Ian Happ had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner hit a two-run drive for the majors’ first homer of 2022.
With Friday’s postponement, each team is expected to push their starting pitchers back one day. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele are slated to go on Saturday now.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports