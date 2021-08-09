RHP Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.21) will start the first game, followed by LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 54.00) in the second game. The Cubs will counter with LHP Justin Steele (2-0, 2.03) in the first game, followed by RHP Alec Mills in the nightcap. Peralta pitched six innings of two-hit ball Wednesday, but left with no decision in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh. Ashby was charged with seven runs (four earned) on four hits in two-thirds on an inning in his major league debut against the Cubs on June 30 at Milwaukee. Ashby (5-4, 4.48) pitched six innings of one-hit ball against Toledo in a 12-0 win for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Steele was placed on the 10-day IL on May 22 because of a right hamstring strain and was optioned to Iowa on July 8 to make the transition from reliever to starter. Steele allowed one run on four hits in five innings Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa in a 2-1 win over Indianapolis in his last minor league appearance. Steele was 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in nine appearances (five starts) at Iowa.