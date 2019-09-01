CHICAGO — Milwaukee has designated Jeremy Jeffress for assignment after the reliever played a key role in the Brewers’ run to the NL Championship Series last year.

Jeffress went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 2018, making the All-Star team for the first time. But the right-hander, who turns 32 on Sept. 21, has struggled this year, going 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and spending time on the injured list.

The Brewers also designated outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. and right-hander Aaron Wilkerson for assignment to create space on their 40-man roster.

Right-hander Jimmy Nelson and left-hander Brent Suter were reinstated from the 60-day injured list. First baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin had his contract selected from Triple-A San Antonio.

The Brewers also recalled right-handers Jake Faria and Freddy Peralta and catcher David Freitas from San Antonio before Sunday’s game against the Cubs.

