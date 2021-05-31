Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain left the game with right hamstring discomfort after making a catch in the seventh. The series of changes the Brewers made as a result included 1B Keston Hiura moving to left and making his first career outfield appearance. ... Utilityman Tim Lopes and RHP Bobby Wahl were reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Both were dealing with right oblique injuries.