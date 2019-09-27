The Brewers have gone 40-38 away from home. Milwaukee has hit 246 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 41 home runs and has 118 RBIs. Sam Hilliard is 11-for-34 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 44 home runs home runs and is slugging .671. Ryan Braun has 10 hits and is batting .435 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 9-1, .230 batting average, 1.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jeff Hoffman: (leg), Jon Gray: (foot), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Eric Thames: (hamstring).

