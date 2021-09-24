Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard will make a second appearance with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Syndergaard hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2019. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Mets manager Luis Rojas said he’s unsure if this will be Syndergaard’s last rehab outing. “We’ll see how he feels,” Rojas said. “That’ll dictate if it’s the last one.” … New York ace Jacob deGrom, who hasn’t pitched since July 7 because of an elbow injury, threw a 25-pitch bullpen.