Pittsburgh Pirates (30-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-28, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (6-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will face off at Miller Park.

The Brewers are 16-10 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee’s team on-base percentage of .325 is seventh in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with an OBP of .414.

The Pirates are 12-12 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .258 batting average, Josh Bell leads the club with an average of .333. The Brewers won the last meeting 10-4. Brandon Woodruff notched his eighth victory and Ryan Braun went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Rookie Davis registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 69 hits and has 52 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bell leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and is batting .333. Colin Moran is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 4-6, .305 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.