Minnesota Twins (71-47, second in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-57, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (8-5, 4.80 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70 ERA)

Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jordan Lyles. Lyles pitched seven innings, surrendering a run while striking out nine. The Brewers are 35-25 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 188 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Twins have gone 35-21 away from home. Minnesota has hit 228 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the club with 32, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 39 home runs and is batting .335. Trent Grisham is 9-for-30 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 138 hits and is batting .295. Miguel Sano is 6-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage), Christian Yelich: (back).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: (triceps), Sam Dyson: (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.