Brewers' Houser leaves start against Pirates in third inning

PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser left a game against Pittsburgh on Thursday night with right elbow tightness in the third inning.
The Pirates led the NL Central-leading Brewers 3-2 on back-to-back home runs by rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski in the second inning.
Houser has struggled in recent weeks. Prior to Wednesday, he had gone 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA in his last six starts. He’s 4-8 with a 4.72 ERA overall this season.
