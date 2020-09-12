The Brewers are 13-12 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has slugged .393 this season. Tyrone Taylor leads the team with a mark of .733.
The Cubs are 19-15 against NL Central Division teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Jason Heyward leads the team with a mark of .284.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is batting .224.
Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .599.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.