Giants: 3B Wilmer Flores exited with left hamstring tightness. ... A day after pitching 3 2/3 innings, RHP Johnny Cueto went on the injured list for the third time this season and again with an elbow strain. He had been scratched Monday because of cold and flu-like symptoms, receiving two IV bags of fluids and medication before making his start. He also missed time with an elbow flexor strain and a strained lat muscle. ... LHP Alex Wood is still sick and dealing with body aches and chills after testing positive for the coronavirus and going on the IL on Monday. “We had discussed briefly the possibility of giving him some physical activity. We’re just not there yet,” Kapler said. ... 2B Tommy La Stella, scratched Monday with tightness in his left side, hit in the cage and is expected to be ready to play soon. ... 3B Evan Longoria (bruised hand) also took swings in the cage.