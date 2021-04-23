By Associated PressApril 23, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. UTCCHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson left Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of right knee discomfort.Anderson threw just 11 pitches. After Willson Contreras grounded out, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo doubled and Javier Báez singled before Anderson was replaced by Josh Lindblom.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAnderson was charged with three runs and three hits. He was 2-0 with a sparkling 0.75 ERA in his previous two starts.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy