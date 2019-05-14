Milwaukee Brewers (24-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-16, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (5-1, 1.50 ERA, .97 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 15-7 in home games. Philadelphia has hit 45 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 11, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Brewers are 8-11 on the road. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .319, good for second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the lineup with a mark of .418. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-4. Adam Morgan earned his second victory and Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Matt Albers took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 35 RBIs and is batting .285. Odubel Herrera is 8-for-33 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Lorenzo Cain leads the Brewers with 46 hits and has 18 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (right biceps tendinitis), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.