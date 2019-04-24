Milwaukee Brewers (13-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-9, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (2-2, 5.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 7-6 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis has slugged .472, good for third in the National League. Paul DeJong leads the club with a .632 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Brewers are 10-5 against NL Central Division opponents. Milwaukee has slugged .468, good for third in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with a .802 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 13 home runs. The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-3. Andrew Miller earned his first victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for St. Louis. Alex Wilson registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeJong leads the Cardinals with 17 extra base hits and is batting .337. Marcell Ozuna is 9-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .802. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .314 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: 10-day IL (left knee patellar tendinitis), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

