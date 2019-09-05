Chicago Cubs (75-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-67, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (12-8, 3.90 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (6-4, 4.58 ERA)

LINE: Cubs -122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago match up to begin the four-game series.

The Brewers are 34-29 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee has hit 214 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 43, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 30-26 against division opponents. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .326 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with an OBP of .403.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 154 hits and has 93 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 5-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 153 hits and is batting .290. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (knee), Keston Hiura: (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (forearm), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Kris Bryant: (knee), Javier Baez: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.