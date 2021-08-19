“It’s just prudent at this point to be cautious with Freddy right now, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
The Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and also sent first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment.
The 25-year-old Peralta is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings. He already has exceeded his career high in innings by more than 36, though the Brewers have tried to limit his workload since the All-Star break.
The Brewers entered Thursday with a 9 1/2-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.
___
