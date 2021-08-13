Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.
Neither team immediately announced its pitching plans for Saturday. Left-hander Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54) was scheduled to start for the NL Central-leading Brewers on Friday night against Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06).
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports