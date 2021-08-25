Brewers: Placed infielder Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and recalled infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville. Manager Craig Counsell said he expects Escobar, who left Sunday’s game with the injury, to be out for about two weeks. … RHP Freddy Peralta, on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, could return when the team travels to San Francisco next week, Counsell said. …Garcia, who showed off a bruise on his left hand before the game from being hit by a pitch in St. Louis, got hit in the same spot again by Mahle in the third but remained in the game.