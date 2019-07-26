MILWAUKEE — Infielder Travis Shaw, who slumped badly after hitting 63 homers over the previous two seasons with Milwaukee, was recalled Friday after almost a month at Triple-A San Antonio.

Shaw took the roster spot of right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday and expected to miss two to four weeks. Chacin had an MRI that showed a strained lat instead of an oblique injury.

Shaw had 31 homers and 101 RBIs in 2017 and 32 homers the following season with Milwaukee. He was hitting .164 with six homers and 13 RBIs when he was sent down June 28.

Shaw was at first base and batting seventh, for Friday night’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

“He was swinging the bat really well. That was our goal all along,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “There was a roster fit, frankly, with the injury.”

Shaw, who had eight homers in his last 15 games at San Antonio, joins a team that uses All-Star Mike Moustakas at third, rookie Keston Hiura at second and Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames platooning at first.

“I have to do it up here, but down there these past two-to-three weeks have been about as good as you can get,” Shaw said. “For me, I’m in a good spot, had a ton of success down there, not only just getting on base, but driving the ball, too.”

Chacin, injured while swinging a bat Wednesday, was 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA in 19 starts after going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA last season with Milwaukee. He is winless in 12 starts since April 30.

All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list on Monday with a left oblique strain.

