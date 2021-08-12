By Associated PressToday at 2:37 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 2:37 p.m. EDTShareComment0CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightThe Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.