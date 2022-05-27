Brewers RHP Woodruff leaves game with ankle discomfort

ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff left a start Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals with right ankle discomfort.
Woodruff had allowed two runs in four innings. He entered the game at 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA in eight starts.
On Monday, Milwaukee placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the injured list with a right shoulder strain that is expected to keep him out for a significant period of time.
