“We think he fits our team really well with a right-handed bat and the ability to play multiple positions,” general manager David Stearns said, adding “we believe he’s healthy now.”

A right-handed hitter with a sharp defensive reputation, Gyorko is expected to split time with left-handed hitting Eric Sogard at third base after Mike Moustakas and Travis Shaw left Milwaukee as free agents. Gyorko has also played second base, first base and shortstop, although he’s unlikely to play much short going forward.

AD

AD

Milwaukee designated right-hander Jake Faria for assignment. Stearns said he hopes Faria clears waivers and remains in the organization.

The club settled with catcher Omar Narvaez on a one-year deal but will exchange salary arbitration figures with All-Star closer Josh Hader and left-hander Brent Suter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports