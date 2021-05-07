He had been a versatile performer for the Brewers earlier in his career. Pérez batted .258 with 45 homers, 175 RBIs and 67 steals in his 572 games with Milwaukee.
Pérez played 123 games and hit .272 with 13 homers and 34 steals in 2016. He followed that up by batting .259 with 14 homers and 13 steals in 136 games in 2017.
He has played every position other than catcher during his major-league career. That includes 211 games at third base, 191 in the outfield and 178 at second.
