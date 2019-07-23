Cincinnati Reds (45-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-49, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.97 ERA) Brewers: Zach Davies (8-2, 2.79 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Moustakas is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Milwaukee readies to play Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 24-19 against NL Central opponents. Milwaukee has hit 170 home runs this season, third in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 35, averaging one every 9.8 at-bats.

The Reds are 21-26 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.93, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 4.12. The Reds won the last meeting 6-5. Wandy Peralta earned his first victory and Eugenio Suarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Jeremy Jeffress took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 58 extra base hits and is batting .337. Keston Hiura is 18-for-37 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Suarez leads the Reds with 64 RBIs and is batting .253. Yasiel Puig is 13-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 4-6, .309 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (abdominal discomfort), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (back tightness), Keston Hiura: day-to-day (left quad tightness).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.