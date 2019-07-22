Cincinnati Reds (44-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-48, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (5-6, 3.40 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.96 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee’s Mike Moustakas puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Reds.

The Brewers are 24-18 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 169 home runs this season, third in the majors. Christian Yelich leads them with 35, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Reds are 20-26 against NL Central Division teams. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.92, Tyler Mahle leads the staff with a mark of 5.01.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 115 hits and is batting .337. Ryan Braun is 10-for-31 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 41 extra base hits and has 60 RBIs. Ryan Lavarnway is 3-for-8 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 3-7, .297 batting average, 4.95 ERA

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (abdominal discomfort), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (back tightness).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

