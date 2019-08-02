Milwaukee Brewers (57-53, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-51, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (8-4, 3.57 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (8-7, 4.47 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich is riding a 19-game hitting streak as Milwaukee readies to play Chicago.

The Cubs are 22-21 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.07 ERA.

The Brewers have gone 27-21 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 178 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Yelich leads the team with 36, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 25 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 126 hits and has 81 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .188 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.