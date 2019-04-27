Milwaukee Brewers (14-13, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-12, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 5.81 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (2-2, 5.90 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to Citi Field to play the New York Mets.

The Mets are 4-5 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Brewers are 6-7 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .462, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with a .793 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with eight home runs and has 21 RBIs. Robinson Cano is 15-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .793. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.