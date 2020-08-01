The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.
INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Manny Pina: (finger).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
