BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati for the 2020 home opener.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
