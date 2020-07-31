BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 250 total home runs last season.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Manny Pina: (finger).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
