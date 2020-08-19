The Brewers went 40-41 away from home in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Minnesota leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.