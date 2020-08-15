The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Chicago leads the season series 3-2.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger/wrist).
Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).
