The move could clear the way for Tampa Bay to bring up Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball. But the switch-hitting shortstop is just 20 years old, and the Rays also have Taylor Walls and Vidal Bruján at Triple-A Durham.
The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. Luis Urías, a first-year starter, is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games.
Adames, 25, has a career .254 batting average with 43 homers and 124 RBIs in 332 games.
This move cuts into Milwaukee’s bullpen depth.
Feyereisen, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season. The 25-year-old Rasmussen is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports