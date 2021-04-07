Joc Pederson’s fly to the center field warning track with one out in the fifth has been the hardest-hit ball off the 28-year-old Woodruff. Tony Wolters lined to left fielder Christian Yelich, who made a sliding catch for the second out in the sixth.
The 6-foot-5 Woodruff has no shutouts and just one complete game in 48 previous career starts dating to 2017.
The right-hander was Milwaukee’s opening-day starter last week against Minnesota. He allowed three runs in four innings in a no-decision.
Woodruff was an All-Star in 2019 when he went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA.
