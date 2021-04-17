The Brewers didn’t announce a corresponding roster move.
Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI.
Two other Brewers starters, second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, are also on the injured list, weakening the offense.
“We’ll just have to fill in around them until those guys get back. We’re not expecting this to be long term,” Counsell said.
The Brewers host the Pirates on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series. Pittsburgh won 6-1 on Friday.
