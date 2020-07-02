San Diego claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 12.
Valera has a .223 average in 54 games over three seasons. He also has played for St. Louis, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore.
Toronto announced the move Thursday and also added right-hander Bryan Baker, infielder Patrick Kivlehan and outfielder Josh Palacios to its training camp player pool.
The Blue Jays have not said where their training camp will be. Most clubs start practice Friday.
