Jurickson Profar and Greg Garcia, both on the 40-man roster, are the leading candidates to share time at second for the Padres.
The 32-year-old Dozier spent last season with the World Series champion Washington Nationals and hit .238 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 482 plate appearances. He was Washington’s regular starter for most of the first four months but played only occasionally after Asdrúbal Cabrera signed with the Nationals in early August.
A veteran of eight major league seasons with Minnesota (2012-18), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018) and the Nationals, Dozier has a .245 career average with 192 homers and 562 RBIs.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.