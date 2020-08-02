BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees on Sunday.
The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last year while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits per game last season, batting .269 as a team.
The teams meet for the second time this season. New York leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
