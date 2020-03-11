Up until that point, it had been a good day on the injury front for the Yankees.
Giancarlo Stanton faced pitching for the first time since straining his right calf on Feb. 26 and hit an opposite-field homer to right off Britton. Stanton is expected to be sidelined until April.
Left-hander James Paxton resumed a throwing program in his rehabilitation from Feb. 5 back surgery and said he felt great and had no pain. He made 25 throws at 60 feet.
Paxton said his best-case scenario is for a mid-May return.
