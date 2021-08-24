Brubaker (5-13) allowed four hits with six strikeouts, stranding five runners in scoring position. The 27-year-old right-hander got Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner to line out with the bases loaded in the second and ended a threat with runners on second and third in the third by striking out David Peralta. In the fifth, Pavin Smith was stranded on third when Carson Kelly flew out to center.